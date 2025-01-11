Robo Dogs In Indian Army? Meet New Ally Of Security Forces Aiding Complex Missions — Watch Full Report

A new video has surfaced on social media showcasing Indian Army soldiers marching in sync with Robo Dogs. These robotic canines are equipped with cameras and sensors. They are seen patrolling alongside the soldiers, with their operators controlling them remotely.

In a significant move, the Indian Army recently inducted 100 Robo Dogs into its ranks. These high-tech devices are primarily used for delivering supplies to forward posts and navigating challenging terrain.

The Robo Dogs, however, are not just limited to logistics; they are also equipped with cameras and sensors, allowing them to perform surveillance missions. The robots can enter potentially dangerous areas, gather intelligence, and send real-time images back to their operators.

Additionally, these Robo Dogs are capable of transporting explosives to specific locations, aiding in bomb disposal operations, and helping to mitigate the risks posed by landmines. The Desert Corps of the Indian Army had already tested these Robo Dogs in November during a military exercise. The robots assisted soldiers in completing search and surveillance missions, proving their potential in real-world scenarios.

This latest integration of Robo Dogs marks another milestone in the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts to merge man and machine. The Army had previously made advancements with drones for tasks like delivering supplies and dropping explosives. With Robo Dogs now in action, the Indian Army has taken another significant step towards enhancing its operational capabilities.