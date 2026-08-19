/Rocket launchers linked to terrorists arrested in Manipur destroyed in Delhi

Rocket launchers linked to terrorists in Manipur are being destroyed in Delhi after being brought to the national capital for examination and disposal.
The weapons were part of a larger cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material seized during a joint search operation in Manipur in connection with the case.
In an X post, News agency IANS said, “A joint Army, Special Cell and FSL operation is underway in Tikri, Narela, where recovered rocket launchers linked to two suspected terrorists arrested in Manipur are being destroyed.”
Delhi: A joint Army, Special Cell and FSL operation is underway in Tikri, Narela, where recovered rocket launchers linked to two suspected terrorists arrested in Manipur are being destroyed pic.twitter.com/Uq7B9N1zKR— IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026
The recovery reportedly included rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, detonators and other explosive material. The rocket launchers were subsequently brought to Delhi for further examination and disposal.
The development comes amid continued security operations against militant and terrorist groups operating in Manipur, where authorities have been carrying out searches to recover illegal weapons and other military-grade equipment.
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