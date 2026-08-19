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Rocket launchers linked to terrorists arrested in Manipur destroyed in Delhi

Rocket launchers linked to terrorists in Manipur are being destroyed in Delhi after being brought to the national capital for examination and disposal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Rocket launchers linked to terrorists arrested in Manipur destroyed in Delhi
Image Credit: Screengrab/IANS X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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