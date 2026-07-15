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Who was Rohan Kumar? Bihar seafarer killed in Strait Of Hormuz missile attack on UAE oil tankers

Rohan Kumar, a 31-year-old marine engineer from Gopalganj, Bihar, was tragically killed in the Strait of Hormuz ship attacks. Know his heartbroken family's story. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Who was Rohan Kumar? Bihar seafarer killed in Strait Of Hormuz missile attack on UAE oil tankers
Image Credit: Rohan Kumar – The Indian seafarer killed in the missiles attack on the Strait of Hormuz.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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