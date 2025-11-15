Rohini Acharya 'Disowns' Family: Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez She Named While Quitting Politics?

Bihar Politics: A day after the Bihar Assembly elections results were declared, internal tensions within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family have surfaced publicly as his daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced that she is quitting politics and 'disowning her family.

Rohini Acharya, in a post on the social media platform X, declared that she was quitting politics and severed ties with her family.

She added in the post, “Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do this… and I am taking all the blame.”

Who Is Sanjay Yadav?

Rohini Acharya's fresh departure has sparked chatter about growing resentment within sections of the family toward Sanjay Yadav.

According to IANS, Sanjay Yadav is a key aide of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While Rohini did not elaborate further, her comments suggest she holds Tejashwi Yadav’s aide as responsible for her exit.

IANS further reported that the latest controversy involving Rohini Acharya is not the first time she has targeted Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav.

Earlier, Rohini had sharply criticised Sanjay Yadav, holding him responsible for her brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s estrangement from both the family and the party.

Who Is Rameez?

According to reports, Rameez is said to be Tejashwi Yadav’s old friend. He is from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.

However, it was not clear from Rohini Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her.

(with agencies' inputs)