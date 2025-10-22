Rohit Godara Gang Shoots Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon In Canada, Then Threatens The Entire Diaspora

A fresh bout of gang violence has emerged in Canada, as the infamous Rohit Godara gang openly took credit for a shooting attack on Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon.

The supposed attack is an extension of rising tensions among Indian-origin crime groups, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who operate within Canadian territories.

Gang Accuses Singer Of Aiding Enemies

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Rohit Godara gang accused singer Kahlon of being targeted for aiding their enemies through a social media post. According to the gang, who named members Mahendra Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan in their post, Teji Kahlon was accused of:

Offering money to their enemies.

Issuing arms to opposing groups.

Serving as an informant ("mukhbiri") against their members.

Planniacally attacking their "brothers."

The gang asserted Kahlon was shot in the abdomen as the direct result of such alleged activity.

Open Threat Issued To Financial Supporters

In a chilling expansion of the threat, the Rohit Godara gang issued a stark, public threat to anyone who would financially support Kahlon or their competitors.

The threat declared that any person found to be financially or otherwise supporting the "traitor" (Teji Kahlon) would be dealt with in a very harsh manner. The gang unambiguously declared that the families of such abettors would not be spared.

The message was sweeping in nature in as much as it targeted all sorts of persons, including

Businessmen

Builders

Hawala traders (illegitimate money exchangers)

The gang ended by stating that anyone who shows assistance to their enemies will automatically be considered an enemy of the Rohit Godara gang.

ALSO READ | North Korea Ends 5-Month Pause With Missile Launch Days Before APEC Summit; Is Nation's 'Most Powerful' Hwasong-20 Next?