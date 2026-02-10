Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage in Ajit Pawar plane crash incident

Rohit Pawar, nephew of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, suspects sabotage in the Baramati Learjet crash that killed his uncle.

On Tuesday, the NCP (SP) leader demanded a thorough investigation, including outside help if needed, and questioned why the pilot might have dozed off and failed to send a Mayday signal.

Rohit Pawar expressed full confidence in India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) but suggested involving top agencies like France's BEA, UK's AAIB, or the US's NTSB if required.

“Was it an accident or sabotage? Everyone is asking," Rohit Pawar said.

He questioned if the plane had extra fuel tanks; check CCTV to confirm, as that would be illegal and like carrying a bomb. Pawar asked if the pilot was told to save fuel, why they skipped the usual route, and if other landing options existed.

He also wondered why the schedule changed. Ajit Pawar was set to fly from Mumbai to Pune on January 27, with his convoy ready, but a tall leader delayed him, so he left the next morning instead.

Rohit Pawar questioned why the transponder was turned off one minute before the crash, wondering if it showed intent to crash or if the pilot had dozed off. He also asked why the co-pilot failed to sound the Mayday alarm.

Rohit Pawar said the state CID lacks the expertise and authority to investigate inside airports, making it unfit for the probe.

“Ajit Pawar, or "Dada," was very careful about flying and never took risks. He always arrived at the airport on time, but departed late this time”, demanding Mumbai airport CCTV footage to check if Captain Sumit Kapur showed any unusual behavior before takeoff.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar died on January 28, 2026, when his Learjet 45XR crashed. The plane, flying from Mumbai, veered off runway 11, flipped, exploded, and killed all five on board, including Pawar, two staff members, and two crew led by Captain Sumit Kapur.









