'Roka at metro station': Video of unusual engagement ceremony goes viral; Watch

Viral: In a heartwarming and slightly dramatic viral moment, a video showing a couple performing their roka and ring ceremony at a metro station has taken social media by storm. What makes the video stand out is not just the location, but the persistence, emotions, and family dynamics captured in real time.

The viral clip begins with the groom to be and his family waiting at a metro station for the bride to arrive. As time passes, the man’s aunt is seen walking away in visible frustration, only to be stopped by the man, who convinces her to wait a little longer. Throughout this moment, the man remains on a phone call with his partner, reassuring her and coordinating her arrival.

The video then cuts to a conversation between the aunt and the girl once she finally arrives. The aunt points out that they have been waiting for nearly two hours. What follows is an exchange reflecting tension, impatience, and emotional honesty.

Roka happens on platform

In the next, the aunt is seen making a decisive announcement at the metro station itself: the family will conduct the ritual right there. Soon after, the girl is shown calling her parents and saying, “Papa, yeh log do ghante se metro station pe wait kar rahe hain, ghar pe aane ke liye. Aap suno toh sahi.”

To this, the aunt, along with the couple, firmly responds, “Roka ho ke rahega.”

Taking charge of the situation, the aunt instructs the cameraman (groom’s friend) to record everything properly. She even insists that the video be sent to the girl’s father as a proof. What follows is the most striking part of the clip; the family performs a small but complete roka ceremony right there at the metro station, marking the couple’s official engagement.

However, it remains unclear whether the video is genuine or staged, as the growing craze for reel culture continues to take unexpected turns every day. With social media increasingly blurring the line between reality and performance, such viral moments often leave viewers guessing about their authenticity.

Netizens React

Social media users were quick to react, flooding comment sections with mixed emotions.

While some users found the incident amusing, others praised the family’s determination and acceptance. Reacting to the video one user wrote, "This serene moment is an invitation to celebrate life’s little joys", "moments like these remind us to pause, breathe, and savor the simple joys life offers", wrote another.

While another user wrote, "Hamne kabhi nahi dekha aisa moment".

Calling it out weird and insane, another user wrote, "all this should be done at home, but this is happening at home, seems weird". Another questioned jokingly and wrote, 'oh my god does everything happen online in this gen'?