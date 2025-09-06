Romantic Move Turns Hilarious: Groom Falls While Lifting Bride, Still Wins Hearts

Weddings today are all about dramatic entries and picture-perfect moments, with couples trying new ways to make their day unforgettable. In one such viral video, a groom attempts to carry his bride up the stairs for a royal-style entry. But things didn’t go as expected, and the moment has left the internet both amused and surprised.

The short clip has already spread widely on social media, racking up millions of views. The couple clearly wanted to add a special touch to their big day, but the slip during their grand entry turned into a viral highlight, sparking mixed reactions online.

The video begins with the groom, dressed in a smart black sherwani, proudly standing next to his bride. She looks stunning in her traditional red lehenga, complete with jewellery and makeup perfectly done for the occasion.

Hoping to surprise everyone, the groom bent down and lifted his bride in his arms, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

He started off confidently, climbing the stairs with energy and a smile. But trouble struck as he reached the sixth step.

Weighed down by his bride and her heavy, embroidered lehenga, he lost his balance and slipped. Both of them fell right in front of the cameras and guests, turning the moment into unexpected chaos.

Hope the groom did not break his back. pic.twitter.com/d0QTy14mBe — Gary Pike @pikewala.bsky.social (@PikeWala) September 3, 2025



Guests Rush to Help the Couple After the Fall

The moment they tumbled, guests nearby hurried to help, lifting the bride and groom back to their feet. Though the incident may have been a little painful and embarrassing for the couple, it instantly turned into one of those wedding moments that everyone will remember.

Shared on September 4, the video has already racked up over 4.2 million views, with more than 35,000 likes and countless comments, ranging from funny to sympathetic.

One user joked, “Bro needs the gym.” Another said, “Making memories!” while someone else wrote, “Full marks for effort.”

Others chimed in, “So embarrassing for her,” or, “Wow, he’s romantic and wanted to make it memorable. Appreciate the effort.”

Some poked fun, saying, “Why on your wedding day? Let it pass peacefully, but bro chose drama.” A few noted, “The dress must have been heavy,” and, “Lack of rehearsals.”