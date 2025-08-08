Rotten Meat Mafia Busted: Food Authority Seizes 3,500 kg Of Rotten Mutton Across Kashmir

Kashmir is one of India’s highest mutton-consuming regions, with estimates suggesting an annual import of 60,000 tonnes of mutton. But the recent shocking incidents of rotten mutton seizures, over 3,500 kg two days back, have highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain and created concerns among consumers and authorities.

Two days ago, over 500 kg of rotten mutton intended for distribution to restaurants and hotels was confiscated in a single raid by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Jammu and Kashmir. The meat had been stored without proper refrigeration or labeling, raising concerns about its safety and origin.

In a second raid, approximately 2,500 kebabs processed with frozen meat and unpermitted food coloring were seized and destroyed on-site. Additionally, 150 kg of meatballs (Gushtaba) were confiscated due to improper storage and adulteration concerns.

Following this, authorities destroyed 250 kg of visibly deteriorated meat found in substandard storage conditions. Two food business operators in Ganderbal had their premises sealed for violating hygiene and storage regulations.

Amid a crackdown on unsafe meat supply by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Jammu and Kashmir, a huge amount of rotten meat—estimated at 600-800 kg—was found dumped along roads and water bodies, possibly in an attempt by suppliers to evade detection. Additional piles of 600 kg each were found in Khande Colony, Nowgam, and another location nearby. In a related incident, 350 kg of suspicious meat, in a similar condition as the meat recovered earlier, was found dumped along the road, indicating growing panic among illegal suppliers.

Earlier on July 31, 1,200 kg of rotten and unhygienic packaged mutton was seized from Sunshine Foods, a trader now facing legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act and charges for adulteration at Zakura Police Station. The seizure of thousands of kilograms of rotten mutton has created panic in all corners of Kashmir, among the common people, health experts, religious leaders, and authorities.

The seized meat was often decomposed, packed without identification, and stored without cold-chain logistics, rendering it unfit for consumption. FDA Commissioner Smiti Sethi said that some packages were too foul-smelling to open, highlighting the severe public health risks posed by potential foodborne illnesses.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, issued a fatwa in August prohibiting the consumption of this mutton as haram (forbidden), including products made from it such as momos, kebabs, and frozen meat of uncertain origin. This was prompted by concerns over whether the meat met halal standards, a critical issue in the Muslim-majority region.

Much of the rotten meat was imported from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, entering Kashmir through checkpoints like Lakhanpur and Qazigund without adequate inspection. The lack of proper refrigeration during transport and storage has been a recurring problem, allowing meat to spoil before reaching markets.

The seizures have sparked widespread concern among Kashmiris, with growing demands for accountability, enhanced border inspections and a transparent probe into the supply chain.

As the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intensified raids, suppliers began dumping unlabeled meat in open areas, water bodies, and nallahs (drains) to avoid detection, further endangering public health and the environment. The FDA, under Commissioner Smiti Sethi, has launched a full-fledged investigation to trace the supply chain—from slaughterhouses outside Kashmir to local distributors. The agency is coordinating with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to identify the culprits and has promised stricter regulations, including mandatory labeling and source disclosure for meat imports.

A case has been registered against Sunshine Foods under Sections 271, 275, and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal actions are planned as the investigation progresses.

Dieticians and health experts have advised consumers to avoid eating meat at eateries until the supply chain is verified as safe. The FDA has vowed to continue its crackdown, with plans to seal non-compliant food business operators and enforce stricter compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The administration is also exploring coordinated efforts with the Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau to dismantle the “rotten meat mafia.”