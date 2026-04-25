Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040765https://zeenews.india.com/india/row-after-students-forced-to-remove-janeu-during-cet-exam-in-bengaluru-3040765.html
NewsIndiaRow after students forced to remove ‘Janeu’ during CET exam in Bengaluru
KARNATAKA CET

Row after students forced to remove ‘Janeu’ during CET exam in Bengaluru

The controversy ignited political backlash, with Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka slamming the Congress government as "anti-Hindu" for permitting repeated disruptions to Hindu religious practices during exams, citing a similar incident that resurfaced last year.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Row after students forced to remove ‘Janeu’ during CET exam in Bengaluru(Representative Image: IANS)

A row erupted in Karnataka after five Brahmin students were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread, ‘Janeu’ at a college in Bengaluru during the Common Entrance Test (CET), an exam conducted for admission to professional courses. The incident occurred at Krupanidhi College in Madivala.

Students claimed that invigilators at the examination hall instructed them to remove the sacred thread if they wished to appear for the test. One student recounted, I went to the center around 9.40 am. I kept the bag in the room and they didn't allow me because they saw my 'Janeu'. They started telling that you have to remove it. If you don't remove, we can't allow you to write the exam...Around seven students were also asked to remove their Janeu. We had no option so we removed it...I felt very sad. I could not write the CET exam properly...This happened yesterday..."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Left with no choice, the student complied with the instructions. Parents of the affected students arrived at the venue after the exam and questioned the staff, pointing out that there were clear standing instructions from the government not to ask candidates to remove the sacred thread. Some students also alleged that red and yellow sacred threads (Mauli or Kalava) tied around their wrists were removed.

In a similar incident last year during CET and other exams in places like Shivamogga and Bidar, prompting the state government to issue directives that students should not be asked to remove the sacred thread.

Despite those assurances, the issue has recurred.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha along with two other Rajya Sabha MPs officially join BJP

Minister responds after row

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar called the incident as "very unfortunate," noting that similar cases had occurred the previous year.

"We have taken this matter very seriously," he said. Upon learning of the issue, he instructed officials to file a complaint against the institution.

The minister added that he was "truly saddened" by the event and is treating it with utmost seriousness. He mentioned receiving a letter from the college stating that three individuals have been suspended, and he has directed departmental officials to review the matter for strict legal action.

Sudhakar also asserted that clear guidelines and information about possible punishments should be communicated widely to all examination centres from next year onward.
In response to the incident, the college suspended the invigilator pending an inquiry. Police registered a case and questioned three staff members from the college who were in charge of the examination process.

Also Read: IRS Officer's daughter's rape-murder case: AIIMS autopsy reveals extent of injuries

opposition calls it 'Anti-Hindu'

The matter quickly took a political turn. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka of the BJP, strongly criticised the ruling Congress government, calling the actions "anti-Hindu."

He alleged that such incidents, removing sacred threads and even mangalsutras in previous exams, continue unabated under the Congress administration.
Ashoka pointed out that nowhere in the CET hall ticket or official guidelines was it mentioned that students could not wear the sacred thread, questioning why such removals were being enforced.

He further claimed that the government provides no protection for Hindus while attacking their beliefs and practices. Ashoka described the Congress government as "Hindu Virodhi" and accused it of unofficially implementing "Sharia law" by altering school timings for Urdu-medium schools during Ramzan while allowing interference with Hindu religious symbols during exams.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran talks
Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for US-Iran talks, says report
US-Iran war
What does latest US military build-up in Gulf means for Iran and the world
Virat Kohli
IPL 2026: Virat, Padikkal power RCB to five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans
Virat Kohli
CB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks multiple records
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan breaks Chris Gayle's record, becomes fastest batter in IPL to...
Ghaziabad rape case
SC directs SIT investigation into Ghaziabad child rape-murder case
Drishyam 3
‘Drishyam 3’ gets Rs 100 crore boost as big investment backs upcoming thriller
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt returns as Ballu in ‘Khalnayak Returns’, check first look
Mahela Jayawardene
Jayawardene breaks silence on Shardul replacing Santner as concussion sub
IPL 2026 flop players full list
Top players who have failed to perform in IPL 2026 for 10 teams- Check in pics