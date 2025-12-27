Advertisement
CONGRESS WORKING COMMITTEE MEETING

Digvijaya Singh Stirs Row After Praising RSS; BJP Seeks Rahul's Response

The storm began when Singh shared an old photograph from 1996 showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader LK Advani. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday triggered a political row after praising the BJP and the RSS for promoting grassroots workers to top leadership positions.

The storm began when Singh shared an old photograph from 1996 showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Posting the picture on social media, Singh remarked on the BJP’s tradition of promoting dedicated swayamsevaks and workers from humble beginnings to the nation’s highest offices, citing Modi’s journey from an organisational role to Chief Minister and later Prime Minister

“I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful. The way grassroots swayamsevaks of the RSS and workers of the Jan Sangh become Chief Minister and Prime Minister reflects the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram,” Singh had written.

The image reportedly dates back to the 1996 swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela. In the photograph, Advani is seated on a chair while a young Modi, then an organisational leader in Gujarat, is seen sitting on the floor beside him. 

Timing Of Post Raises Eyebrows Amid CWC Meeting

Singh’s social media post quickly drew attention since it coincided with a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. The Congress veteran had tagged party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in his post, prompting speculation that his remarks were aimed at the party’s top leadership.

Congress Seeks To Downplay Controversy

Congress MP Kumari Selja later sought to douse the controversy, denying that Singh had praised either the BJP or the RSS. “No one has praised anyone. Please do not spread misleading information. Whatever is decided in the meeting will be shared officially,” she told reporters.

“No one has praised anyone. Do not spread misleading information. Whatever is discussed in the meeting will be communicated officially,” she said, referring to the ongoing CWC meeting.

Singh’s Earlier Remarks On Congress Reforms Resurface

The row follows another remark from Singh earlier this month, when he urged Rahul Gandhi to push for internal reforms within the Congress and adopt a more decentralised approach. “Only problem is that it is not easy to convince you,” he had said in a December 19 post.

BJP Targets Congress Leadership, Rahul Gandhi

Sensing an opportunity, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan demanded a reaction from Rahul Gandhi over Singh’s remarks.

“Will Rahul Gandhi show courage and react to the shocking truth bomb dropped by Digvijaya Singh’s tweet, which exposes how the Congress first family runs the party in a dictatorial and undemocratic manner?” Kesavan said in a social media post.

Digvijaya Singh Issues Clarification After Backlash

As the backlash grew, Singh clarified his comments, insisting that his words were being misinterpreted.

“I am a supporter of the organisation, but an opponent of the RSS and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. I have only praised the organisational strength of the RSS. I have always opposed the policies of the BJP and the RSS,” he told media persons.

