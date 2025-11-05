Row In J&K Over Vande Mataram: Muslim Call It Religious Interference

The circular mandating the recitation of 'Vande Mataram' was issued as part of a nationwide initiative to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song.

The official said the purpose behind the initiative was to "instill a deep sense of patriotism and national pride" among students, youth, and citizens. circular issued started The week-long celebrations (November 7-14, 2025) are designed to honor the song's legacy and its unique role as a "rallying cry of freedom fighters" during India's struggle for independence.

The controversy got deeper when Jammu and Kashmir after the Doda district administration mandated the recitation of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in all schools during morning assemblies every Monday.

This mandatory directive sparked a significant controversy due to religious objections from Muslim clerics and leaders in the region.

Prominent Muslim clerics in the region, including J&K's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, strongly opposed the directive. The clerics argued that the song's lyrics contain Hindu religious references, which conflicts with the Islamic belief of bowing only to God.

Many religious and political figures described the mandate as an imposition of an ideological agenda on the Muslim-majority region.

Muslim clerics and political Leaders called for the order to be withdrawn, citing concerns that it could escalate communal tensions.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam, issued a strong statement condemning the Doda administration's circular as an "attack on Islamic faith and an attempt to impose an RSS-driven ideological agenda". He urged the authorities to withdraw the order immediately to maintain peace and respect the diverse religious demographics of J&K.

Mufti Nasir said “ "Muslims live according to their religion. Government directions are accepted if they do not interfere with anyone’s religious sentiments. Such directions only spread hatred and create an uneven situation. The LG and CM should appeal to withdraw this order so that harmony is not disrupted and confusion is avoided," said Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir.

Grand Mufti was joined Kashmir's chief cleric, and chairman Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in this stance, presenting a united opposition from the region's top religious leaders.

Mirwaiz Manzil Office wrote on official Handel of X “ Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Expresses Deep Concern Over Government Directive Enforcing Vande Mataram in Schools

Urges the administration both led by the LG and the CM , to immediately withdraw such a coercive directive.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) the amalgam of all Muslim religious organisations of JK , headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expresses serious concern over the recent directive issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Department of Culture instructing schools across the region to commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram through organized musical and cultural programs ensuring participation of all students and staff.

The MMU said that singing or reciting Vande Mataram is un-Islamic, as it contains expressions of devotion that contradict the fundamental Islamic belief in the absolute Oneness of Allah (Tawheed). Islam does not permit any act that involves worship or reverence directed to anyone or anything other than the Creator.

MMU said that while Muslims are urged to deeply love and serve their homeland, that devotion should be expressed through service ,compassion, and contribution to society not through acts conflicting with faith. Forcing Muslim students or institutions to participate in activities that conflict with their faith is both unjust and unacceptable.

The statement said that this directive appears to be a deliberate attempt to impose an RSS-driven Hindutva ideology on a Muslim-majority region under the guise of cultural celebration, rather than promoting genuine unity and respect for diversity.

MMU urges the administration both led by the LG and the CM , to immediately withdraw such a coercive directive which has caused anguish to all Muslims and ensure that no students or institution is compelled to act against their religious beliefs.” He said.

This controversy has sparked debate regarding the interplay between national identity and religious freedom in Jammu and Kashmir. Some Muslim clerics said 'Vande Mataram' contains expressions of devotion to a mother goddess (referencing Hindu deities like Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati), which directly contradicts the fundamental Islamic tenet of monotheism (Tawheed)—the belief in the absolute oneness of Allah.

Some alleged that in the name of patriotism its an attempt to "enforce RSS-driven Hindutva ideology on the Muslim-majority population" of Jammu and Kashmir "under the guise of cultural celebration". And demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order, citing that such actions could create communal discord and demanding that those responsible be held accountable.