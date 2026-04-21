Row over Congress President Kharge’s ‘Terrorist’ remarks against PM; BJP reacts

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s has sparked controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu with controversial remarks, calling PM Narendra Modi a “terrorist.”

Igniting a political firestorm in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 polls, with BJP leaders demanding an apology and framing it as an insult to democracy.

What did Kharge say?

During a rally highlighting opposition unity against the Delimitation Bill, recently linked to implementing the 2023 Women’s Reservation Bill, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Congress President Kharge criticised AIADMK’s BJP support.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He invoked Tamil icons like Periyar, Ambedkar, Annadurai, Kamaraj, and Karunanidhi, crediting Tamil Nadu MPs for defeating the bill, which proposes expanding Lok Sabha to 850 seats based on the 2011 census.

He labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.'

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," said Kharge.

He pledged the Congress-DMK alliance’s focus on welfare, inclusive growth, quality education, and healthcare, while appealing against the BJP’s “hidden agenda” of centralised control and vote-splitting parties.

BJP Demands Apology

After Congress President’s remarks ignited controversy, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at a Chennai press conference, condemned it as a “new low,” demanding apologies from Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and MK Stalin.

The opposition has "stooped to a new low" by using inflammatory language against a democratically elected leader, asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu would deliver a "befitting reply" at the polls.

"I feel ashamed that the Congress party and Stalin's DMK party have come to such a low level. They've stooped to this low level that a democratically elected Prime Minister, elected by the people of India, is being called a terrorist. I strongly condemn Kharge's statement. I demand an apology from both the partners, Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin, for this downright insult of the people of India," Goyal said.

Goyal condemned the remarks as not just a personal attack on the Prime Minister, but an affront to the dignity of the Indian electorate and the state of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: 'Centre seeks to increase Tamil Nadu seats, move blocked by DMK-Cong,' says Amit Shah on Delimitation Bill

Goyal stated that calling the leader of the world's largest democracy a "terrorist" is a "downright insult" to 140 crore Indians and the 8 crore citizens of Tamil Nadu.

"They have not only insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's elected by all of us, who is the leader of the world's biggest democracy, the mother of all democracies, but they have insulted 140 crore Indians. They have today insulted 8 crore Tamil brothers and sisters by calling the nation's Prime Minister a terrorist," he said.

"I do not think the people of Tamil Nadu will either forget this insult, and I am sure the people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive Rahul Gandhi, his party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, and their partner Stalin for this insult of 140 crore Indians, for this insult of 8 crore Tamilians. I strongly condemn it. They should apologise to the nation, and the people of Tamil Nadu should give a befitting reply to the unholy alliance," he added.

BJP leader K. Annamalai also criticised Kharge over his remarks on PM Narendra Modi, alleging that he used "indecent language" and brought "indignity" to the office of the Prime Minister.

"Unfortunately, the senior politician, a leader of the Congress party, which has got a lineage of its own, choosing to use a very dirty language, choosing to bring indignity to the office of the prime minister and straight away calling PM Modi as a terrorist..." Annamalai said while speaking to ANI.

Annamalai called on the Congress President to retire at the earliest as it suits him best.

"Now the minimum we are seeking is that Mallikarjun Kharge should issue a public apology and seek people's forgiveness... After coming to Tamil Nadu, Mallikarjun Kharge has seen the ground. He knows INDIA alliance is in for a huge defeat. That is why, out of desperation, he is using this kind of language... Some politicians in India should retire at the earliest, and Mallikarjun Kharge, it suits him best," he added.

Clarification on ‘Terrorist’ Label

Kharge later defended his statement, saying, “He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist… Modi always threatens. Institutions like ED, IT, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands.”

Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of “Manuvadi politics” treating women as second-class, ironic given their women’s welfare claims.

“We passed the women’s reservation bill in 2023… PM thanked the opposition… Now he lies that the opposition defeated it. He can implement 33% in the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats,” added Kharge.

He assured Tamil Nadu women of Congress support.



(with ANI inputs)

