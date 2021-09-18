Row over 'Rakhi Sawant' remark: Navjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Raghav Chadha, says he is still descending from apes, monkeys

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a heated online argument lashed at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha after he called him `Rakhi Sawant` of Punjab politics.

Hitting back at Chadha after the `Rakhi Sawant` jab, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday (September 17) said the former is still descending from the apes and the monkeys.

"They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind Raghav Chadha.I believe you are still descending! You still have not answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government," tweeted Siddhu.

They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending ! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 17, 2021

He also slammed the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and called both parties two sides of the same coin. "BJP a lost cause in Punjab, trying to make a back door entry through their long term ally the Akali Dal...Desperate to make them heroes but they will remain `Zeros` in Punjab...Both parties are two sides of the same coin!" he said.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha called Navjot Singh Sidhu "the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" after the Punjab Congress Chief criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, Chadha said nobody takes Sidhu seriously."Navjot Singh Sidhu is considered to be the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He was recently reprimanded and scolded by the Congress High command for his non-stop attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As a result of which Navjot Singh Sidhu today began ranting against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Chaddha also Tweeted the video of Navjot Singh Sidhu where he can be seen criticising the AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws and for putting up a show by tearing the copies of farm laws but not doing anything regarding the subject.

The tweet from AAP spokesperson read: " The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence"

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

Live TV