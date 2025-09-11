Row Over Siddaramaiah’s Move To Name Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Metro After St Mary

A row erupted after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to name an upcoming metro station at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru after St Mary. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly opposed the move, calling it an “insult” to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The controversy erupted after Siddaramaiah, during a recent event at St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar, stated that he had recommended to the Centre that the upcoming Bengaluru metro station in Shivajinagar be named after St Mary.

His remarks triggered sharp criticism from BJP leaders in Karnataka as well as leaders in Maharashtra.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the proposal, alleging that the Congress has a “tradition of insulting" Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru.

NDTV quoted Fadnavis as saying, "I condemn the Karnataka government's move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. Its an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru, who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book 'Discovery of India'."

Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh Reacts

Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh alleged that the move had “exposed” the Congress’s “hatred” of Shivaji Maharaj.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Reacts

Karnataka Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalwadi Narayan Swami said that “appeasement” had become the Congress party’s “first choice.”

“Will they remove the name Shivajinagar? They should not go beyond limits. Appeasement has become the first choice of the Congress party. Because of appeasement, their party went to the dogs. Still, they are maintaining appeasement politics. We will not allow this,” NDTV quoted Swami as saying.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey stated that the feelings of the public need to be honored and that politics should not be brought into the matter.

"Public sentiments should be respected. Politics should be avoided. The BJP has no moral right to talk about Shivaji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea. There has been no progress since. The BJP should not stoke the fire. We will talk to our ally and find a solution," NDTV quoted Dubey as saying.

ALSO READ: The 1950 Treaty: Why India-Nepal Border Remains Open Without Visas Or Passports?