हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

RPF officer, who was injured in attack by terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to injuries

The RPF Sub Inspector Dev Raj, who was badly wounded in the Pulwama terror incident, died six days after he was shot by terrorists.  

RPF officer, who was injured in attack by terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to injuries
Image source: IANS

A Sub Inspector with the Railway Protection Force died earlier this morning (Saturday), six days after he and a coworker were attacked by terrorists in Kakapora, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He and a colleague were killed by close range handgun shots.

RPF Sub-Inspector Dev Raj was admitted to SMHS Pulwama hospital after he and some of his colleagues, including Surinder Singh, were attacked near a tea stall.

While confirming the death of the RPF officer, a senior police official said, "We tried our best to help, but he had serious bullet wounds. It is very devastating that we lost him."

ALSO READ: PM Modi to embark on maiden visit to J&K since abrogation of Article 370 - Check his itinerary here

The terrorists participated in the shooting of the duo on April 18, evening, firing from behind and at point-blank range by pistol, killing one of them and critically injuring the other before fleeing the scene.

According to a senior police officer, police have registered a case and are conducting investigations.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and Kashmir PolicePulwama attackJammu and Kashmire
Next
Story

BREAKING: Bhagwant Mann announces BUMPER vacancies, Punjab govt to recruit over 1,690 Assistant Linemen

Must Watch

PT26M

Hanuman Chalisa Politics: Shiv Sainiks barge into Navneet Rana's house