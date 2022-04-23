A Sub Inspector with the Railway Protection Force died earlier this morning (Saturday), six days after he and a coworker were attacked by terrorists in Kakapora, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He and a colleague were killed by close range handgun shots.

RPF Sub-Inspector Dev Raj was admitted to SMHS Pulwama hospital after he and some of his colleagues, including Surinder Singh, were attacked near a tea stall.

While confirming the death of the RPF officer, a senior police official said, "We tried our best to help, but he had serious bullet wounds. It is very devastating that we lost him."

The terrorists participated in the shooting of the duo on April 18, evening, firing from behind and at point-blank range by pistol, killing one of them and critically injuring the other before fleeing the scene.

According to a senior police officer, police have registered a case and are conducting investigations.

