RPF seizes 43 kg narcotics, busts drug smuggling networks: Central railway

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking through the rail network, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has seized 43 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 12.82 lakh in two separate operations conducted in Nagpur and Kalaburagi earlier this month. Railway authorities said the operations exposed a narcotics smuggling syndicate operating through train routes.

According to a press release issued by Dr. Swapnil Nila, the seizures were made during targeted surveillance and joint enforcement drives conducted by RPF teams in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The statement said, “In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted a narcotics smuggling syndicate and seized 43 kg of narcotics worth Rs 12.82 lakh in two separate operations.”

In the first operation in Nagpur on February 6, the RPF team intercepted a suspect during surveillance at the railway station. The team, consisting of an Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and two RPF personnel, noticed a man carrying two bags and stopped him for checking.

According to railway officials, the bags were searched following due procedure and in the presence of witnesses. The search led to the recovery of nine packets of ganja weighing 24.80 kilograms, estimated to be worth Rs 3.72 lakh.

During questioning, the accused identified himself as Shahid Khan, a resident of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. He allegedly admitted that he was transporting the narcotics to Gwalior. The accused was subsequently taken into custody and handed over to the Government Railway Police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, along with the seized contraband for further legal action.

In another operation on February 3, RPF personnel conducted a joint check with the GRP at Kalaburagi station. Acting on specific information, officials inspected the Konark Express.

During the search, the team discovered an unclaimed bag under berth number 41 in Coach B-1. Upon inspection in the presence of witnesses, the bag was found to contain 18 bundles of ganja weighing 18.20 kilograms, with an estimated value of Rs 9.10 lakh.

Officials said the seized narcotics were sealed according to procedure, and a case has been registered against an unknown person at the Wadi Police Station.

Railway authorities highlighted the coordinated efforts between security agencies in tackling drug trafficking on railway routes. The press release noted that the operation “showcases the exemplary coordination between Central Railway RPF and GRP and their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking through India’s rail network.”

Passengers have also been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to railway authorities or by calling the railway helpline number 139.