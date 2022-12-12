topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RPSC ANSWER KEY 2022

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 for English, Biology and Hindi subjects is now available on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.

Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC School Lecturer answer key of the2022  for Group A (English, Biology) and (Group B - Hindi). Candidates who appeared for the RPSC school lecturer exam can now download the answer key from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the RPSC Anwer Key 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. On the home page click on the section New Section
  3. Click on the RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 as per you subject and download

Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Hindi)

Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Biology)

Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (English)

The candidates can also submit representation, if any, against any answer key. The objection link will be available from December 14 to December 16, 2022. They will be charged Rs. 100 per objection. The objection should be from standard and authentic books.

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections