RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC School Lecturer answer key of the2022 for Group A (English, Biology) and (Group B - Hindi). Candidates who appeared for the RPSC school lecturer exam can now download the answer key from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the RPSC Anwer Key 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page click on the section New Section Click on the RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 as per you subject and download

Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Hindi)

Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Biology)

Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (English)

The candidates can also submit representation, if any, against any answer key. The objection link will be available from December 14 to December 16, 2022. They will be charged Rs. 100 per objection. The objection should be from standard and authentic books.