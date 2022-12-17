topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RPSC 2ND GRADE ADMIT CARDS 2022

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group A OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for the Group A examinations is now available on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download admit card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group A OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has release the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022  today for the Group A examinations. Candidates who have applied for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group A exams can now download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the RPSC Grade II Admit Cards 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 timings

RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The RPSC Grade II Group A exams will be held on December 21, 2022.

Here's how to download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022

  • Visit the official website---rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the SSO portal
  • In the newly opened tab entre your login credentials

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022- Direct Link

  • Click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022
  • Your RPSC Admit Card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references

RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 Dates

The RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Gropu B will be held From December 22 to Dec 23, 2022 and for Gorup C the exams will be conducted from Dec 24 to Dec 27, 2022. All the exams will be held in two shifts from first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. 

Live Tv

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022RPSC Admit CardsRPSC Grade II exams 2022rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950