RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group A OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has release the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 today for the Group A examinations. Candidates who have applied for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group A exams can now download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the RPSC Grade II Admit Cards 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 timings

RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The RPSC Grade II Group A exams will be held on December 21, 2022.

Here's how to download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022

Visit the official website---rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the SSO portal

In the newly opened tab entre your login credentials

Click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022

Your RPSC Admit Card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references

RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 Dates

The RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Gropu B will be held From December 22 to Dec 23, 2022 and for Gorup C the exams will be conducted from Dec 24 to Dec 27, 2022. All the exams will be held in two shifts from first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.