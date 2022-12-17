RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group A releasing today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 today for the Group A examinations will be released soon on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for important details.
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 today for the Group A examinations. Candidates who have applied for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group A exams will be able to download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 timings
RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The RPSC Grade II Group A exams will be held on December 21, 2022.
Here's how to download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022
- Visit the official website---rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the SSO portal
- In the newly opened tab entre your login credentials
- Click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022
- Your RPSC Admit Card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references
RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 Dates
The RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Gropu B will be held From December 22 to Dec 23, 2022 and for Gorup C the exams will be conducted from Dec 24 to Dec 27, 2022. All the exams will be held in two shifts from first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
