RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group B OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for the Group B examinations is now available on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download admit card.
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 today for the Group B examinations. Candidates who have applied for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group B exams can now download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the RPSC Grade II Admit Cards 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 timings
RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The RPSC Grade II Group B exams will be held on Dec 21 and Dec 23, 2022.
Here's how to download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022
- Visit the official website---rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the SSO portal
- In the newly opened tab entre your login credentials
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022- Direct Link
- Click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022
- Your RPSC Admit Card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references
RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 Dates
RPSC will conduct the 2nd trade exams for group A on December 21, 2022 while RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Gropu B will be held From December 22 to Dec 23, 2022 and for Gorup C the exams will be conducted from Dec 24 to Dec 27, 2022. All the exams will be held in two shifts from first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
