RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group B releasing today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 today for the Group B examinations. Candidates who have applied for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group B exams will be able to download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 timings

RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The RPSC Grade II Group A exams will be held on December 22 and Dec 23, 2022.

Here's how to download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022

Visit the official website---rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the SSO portal

In the newly opened tab entre your login credentials

Click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022

Your RPSC Admit Card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references

RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 Dates

The RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Gropu B will be held From December 22 to Dec 23, 2022 and for Gorup C the exams will be conducted from Dec 24 to Dec 27, 2022. All the exams will be held in two shifts from first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.