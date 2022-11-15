RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 for interview round OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RPSC Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the interview round for the post of Assistant Professor – ABST, College Education Department. Eligible candidates can now download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC is scheduled to conduct the interview for Assistant Professor – A.B.S.T., College Education Department from November 21, 2022 onwards.

Here's how to download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022

Visit the website of the RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link-Interview Letter for the post of Assistant Professor – ABST, College Education Department (Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020) on the home page.

In the newly opened tab, entre your login credentials like roll number, date of birth

Submit and RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Download RPSC Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.

It is pertinent to note that Commission is to conduct the interview for the post of Assistant Professor – ABST, College Education Department (Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020) from 21 November to 01 December 2022. Candidates will have to bring all their essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview session.