RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022 releasing SOON at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will soon release the admit card for the recruitment of 1st Grade Posts. Since the RPSC School Lecturer exams are scheduled to begin on October 11 the Commission is expected to release the RPSC Admit Cards for 1st grade exams any time by next week. Once released, candidates will be able to download RPSC Admit cards from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's how to download the RPSC 1st Grade Admit Card 2022

Once released, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the RPSC Admit Cards 2022

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page under the Candidate information tab click on Exam Dashboard link Click on the Admit card link across the "School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022" column Entre your credentials like Registration number, DOB etc Your RPSC 1st Grade Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for exam day

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the RPSC Grade 1 exams on October 11, October 12 and from October 14 to October 21, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 10: 30 AM and from 2 PM to 5 PM.