RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 for Group C RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to download here

RPSC Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022 for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination for Senior Teacher will be conducted on December 21 to 24, 2022, December 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by following these simple steps given below. Earlier, Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for the Group B examinations.

A notice has been released for the same. Group-C admit cards of the RPSC senior teacher grade 2 examination has been uploaded on the Commission's website and SSO Portal. Therefore, the candidates should download the admit card as soon as possible.

RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Fill in the details and click on submit.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates note that the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 is being organized by the Commission from December 21, 2022 to December 24, 2022 for Group A , December 26, 2022 for Group B and December 27, 2022 for Group C.

