RPSC GRADE 2 ADMIT CARD 2022

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 to be RELEASED SOON at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps to download here

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: According to the RPSC, entry will be permitted until 30 minutes before the exam, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RPSC Admit Card 2022: Candidates can obtain the RPSC grade 2 admit card 2022 once it is announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. To download admit cards, they must provide their application number and date of birth. The commission has also revealed the exam schedule and exam district information slips. The exam will be held on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, and 27, 2022, according to the schedule. The exam is either 2 or 2.5 hours long, depending on the paper. The morning shift papers will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the afternoon shift papers will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Candidates have been instructed to arrive at the exam site at least one hour before the exam begins. According to the RPSC, entry will be permitted until 30 minutes before the exam.

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official site of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or the RPSC main website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Open the admit card download tab.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit.
  • Download the admit card and save it.

Candidates must bring their Aadhar cards to the exam location for identification. If they do not have an Aadhar card, alternative picture IDs such as a voter ID, passport, or driving licence would be accepted under specific circumstances.

