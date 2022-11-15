topStoriesenglish
RPSC Lecturer Final Answer Key 2020 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to download here

RPSC Answer key 2020: The candidates will have to visit the official website of the board to submit their online objection form. The aspirants should accompany the objection form with proper documentation, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RPSC Lecturer Final Answer Key 2020 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to download here

RPSC Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for Lecturer (Tech.Edu.) Exam 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link given below to download the answer key. The applicants will have access to the RPSC Lecturer Answer Key in PDF format. A significant number of applicants took part in the examination that was held around the state to fill the openings for lecturers.

RPSC Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official web portal of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Then the candidates will notice the “Answer Key” part on its homepage.
  • Open that section and look for the Lecturer Answer key 2020.
  • Click on the link and select the exam date, shift, subject and question paper code.
  • The PDF will get downloaded on your device.
  • Now you are all set to match your answers with the official key.

RPSC Answer Key 2022: Direct link to download PDF

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Civil Engineering-II)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Civil Engineering-I)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Electrical Engineering-II)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Electrical Engineering-I)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Physics-II)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Physics-I)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Mathematics-II)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Mathematics-I)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Chemistry-II)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Chemistry-I)

Final Answer Key for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020 (English-II)

