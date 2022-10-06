NewsIndia
RPSC School Lecturer 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022, scroll down for the direct link to download admit card.

RPSC 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the school lecturer examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates who have applied for RPSC exam can download the admit card now. The hall ticket is released on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC recruitment is being conducted to fill 6000 School lecturer vacancies.  

The examination for School Lecturer post will be conducted from October 11 to October 21, 2022 at various districts including Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udiapur, Alwar and Sriganganagar. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

RPSC School Lecturer Exam admit card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on School Lecturer admit card link 

Step 3: Key in your login details and submit

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) selects applicants for appointment to civil service jobs in the Indian state of Rajasthan as per the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. It advises the government of Rajasthan on all matters relating to the rules of recruitment, appointment, transfer, promotion, professional standards and disciplinary action of civil servants. 

