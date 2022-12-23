RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to download here

RPSC Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission released RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 on December 23, 2022. Candidates may view the School Lecturer answer key on the RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Agriculture, Commerce, Economics, Geography, History, Home Science, and Sociology answer keys have been made available. Candidates who wish to voice their concerns may do so between December 24 and December 26, 2022. The objection period will go through December 26, 12 am, 2022. Each issue that is objected to costs 100 rupees.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case candidates find any difficulty in downloading the answer key or raising objections, they can send mail to recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or call 9352323625 or 7340557555.