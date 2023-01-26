RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Download Link Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for GK (Group C and D) Exam for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Commission Secretary HL Atal said that the examination will be conducted in 28 districts. For the convenience of the candidates, control rooms have been set up at every district headquarters.

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2022: Admit card Released

According to the notification issued by the Commission, Rajasthan Senior Teacher General Knowledge Group C and D exam will be conducted on January 29 in two shifts. Whereas, the admit card for the exam is available now, 26 January 2023. Without admit card candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Keep in mind that the candidates will have to be present at the center one hour before the commencement of the examination.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2022: Total Vacancies

The Rajasthan Senior Teacher Exam will be conducted to fill 9760 positions as Senior Teachers in Grade 2. Let us tell you that the exam is being conducted again as a result of the General Knowledge Group C and D paper leak on December 24.