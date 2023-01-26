topStoriesenglish2566029
NewsIndia
RPSC

RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Download Link Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 today, scroll down for the steps to download hall ticket, Rajasthan Senior Teacher Exam will be conducted to fill 9760 positions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Download Link Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for GK (Group C and D) Exam for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Commission Secretary HL Atal said that the examination will be conducted in 28 districts. For the convenience of the candidates, control rooms have been set up at every district headquarters.

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card Direct Link

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2022: Admit card Released

According to the notification issued by the Commission, Rajasthan Senior Teacher General Knowledge Group C and D exam will be conducted on January 29 in two shifts. Whereas, the admit card for the exam is available now, 26 January 2023. Without admit card candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Keep in mind that the candidates will have to be present at the center one hour before the commencement of the examination.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2022: Total Vacancies

The Rajasthan Senior Teacher Exam will be conducted to fill 9760 positions as Senior Teachers in Grade 2. Let us tell you that the exam is being conducted again as a result of the General Knowledge Group C and D paper leak on December 24. 

Live Tv

RPSCRPSC Admit Card 2023RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2023Rajasthan Senior Teacher Admit Card 2023admit card 2023RPSC Second Grade Teacher Admit Card 2023Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2022STCERajasthanadmit cardRajasthan jobsAdmit Card Released

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023