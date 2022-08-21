RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Exam Phase 2 Admit cards on Saturday (August 20). Candidates can now download their RRB Admit Cards for Group D exam phase 2 on the official site of RRB. Candidates must notice that the RRB has already released the exam city slip for the Phase 2 examination for Group D on the official site of regional RRBs. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 2 examinations from August 26 to September 8, 2022.

Here's how to download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 2 exam

Visit the official site of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.

On the home page, click on "RRB Group D Phase 2 E-Call Letter link"

Enter the login details and submit

Your RRB E-cal letter will be displayed on the screen

Download the RRB Admit Card 2022 and take a printout for exam day

The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).