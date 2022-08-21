RRB Group D 2022 phase 2 Admit cards released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link to download here
RRB Group D Phase 2 E-call letters out, examinations are scheduled to be held from August 26 to September 8, 2022, scroll down for direct link to download RRB Admit card 2022.
RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Exam Phase 2 Admit cards on Saturday (August 20). Candidates can now download their RRB Admit Cards for Group D exam phase 2 on the official site of RRB. Candidates must notice that the RRB has already released the exam city slip for the Phase 2 examination for Group D on the official site of regional RRBs. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 2 examinations from August 26 to September 8, 2022.
Here's how to download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 2 exam
- Visit the official site of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.
- On the home page, click on "RRB Group D Phase 2 E-Call Letter link"
- Enter the login details and submit
- Your RRB E-cal letter will be displayed on the screen
- Download the RRB Admit Card 2022 and take a printout for exam day
RRB Admit Card Direct Link
The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).
