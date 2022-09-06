NewsIndia
RRB Group D 2022 phase 3 exams from September 8, direct link to download admit cards here

RRB Group D Phase 3 E-call letter for examinations scheduled to be held from September 8 to September 19, 2022 have been released, scroll down for direct link to download RRB Admit card 2022.

RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Exam Phase 3 Admit cards. Candidates can now download their RRB Admit Cards for Group D exam phase 3 on the official site of RRB. Candidates must notice that the RRB has already released the exam city slip for the Phase 2 examination for Group D on the official site of regional RRBs. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 3 examinations from September 8 to September 19, 2022.

Here's how to  download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 3 exam

  • Visit the official site of regional RRBs or rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on "RRB Group D Phase 3 E-Call Letter link" 
  • Enter the login details and submit
  • Your RRB E-cal letter  will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the RRB Admit Card 2022 and take a printout for exam day

RRB Admit Card Direct Link

RRB Group D Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai). Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced soon.

