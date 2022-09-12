NewsIndia
RRB RECRUITMENT 2022

RRB Group D 2022 phase 4 exam city intimation slips released, direct link to download here

RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city intimation slips have been released, exam scheduled form September 19 to October 7, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Exam Phase 4 exam city intimation slips. Candidates can now download their RRB exam city intimation slip Group D exam phase 4 on the official site of RRB. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 3 examinations from September 19 to October 7, 2022.

Here's how to  download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 4 exam

  • Visit the official site of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on “CEN-RRC-01/2019 (PayLevel-1 Posts) : Computer-Based-test (CBT) 4th Phase CBT 4th Phase : Weblink to view city intimation slip for 4th phase of Computer-Based-Test.”
  • Enter the login details and submit
  • Your RRB Group D Phase 4 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB Admit Card Direct Link

Phase-4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur).The exam schedule of remaining Phase/RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.  

RRB Recruitment 2022RRB Group D phase 4 E call letterRRB Group D phase 4 admit cardGovernment jobsrbcdg.gov.inrrb admit cardRRb official websiteRRB newsRRB hall ticketRRB Admit card 2022

