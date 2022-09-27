RRB Group D 2022 phase 5 exam dates out, admit cards releasing soon

RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam dates for the RRB Group D Exam Phase 5 exam. According to the official schedule, the RRB phase 5 exams will be conducted from October 6 to October 11. "Phase-5 comprising of the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be held on October 6 and October 11, 2022," stated RRB in its official notice.

Candidates will be able to download their RRB exam city intimation slip and Group D exam phase 5 Admit cards from the official site of RRB soon.

Here's how to download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 5 exam

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Once released, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the RRB Phase 5 admit cards

