RRB Group D 2022 phase 5 exam dates out, admit cards releasing soon
RRB Group D Exam Phase 5 admit cards will be soon available on the official websites of all RRBs. The exam for the South Western Railway (Hubli) RRC is scheduled to commence on October 6, 2022.
Trending Photos
RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam dates for the RRB Group D Exam Phase 5 exam. According to the official schedule, the RRB phase 5 exams will be conducted from October 6 to October 11. "Phase-5 comprising of the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be held on October 6 and October 11, 2022," stated RRB in its official notice.
Candidates will be able to download their RRB exam city intimation slip and Group D exam phase 5 Admit cards from the official site of RRB soon.
Here's how to download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 5 exam
Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Once released, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the RRB Phase 5 admit cards
ALSO READ- SBI Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 5k posts, direct link here
- Visit the official site of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the home page, click on for Phase 5 E-call letters
- Enter the login details and submit
- Your RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
RRB Group D Phase 5 official notification
Live Tv
More Stories