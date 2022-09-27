NewsIndia
RRB RECRUITMENT 2022

RRB Group D 2022 phase 5 exam dates out, admit cards releasing soon

RRB Group D Exam Phase 5 admit cards will be soon available on the official websites of all RRBs. The exam for the  South Western Railway (Hubli) RRC is scheduled to commence on October 6, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RRB Group D 2022 phase 5 exam dates out, admit cards releasing soon

RRB Admit Cards 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam dates for the RRB Group D Exam Phase 5 exam. According to the official schedule, the RRB phase 5 exams will be conducted from October 6 to October 11. "Phase-5 comprising of the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be held on October 6 and October 11, 2022," stated RRB in its official notice.

Candidates will be able to download their RRB exam city intimation slip and Group D exam phase 5 Admit cards from the official site of RRB soon. 

Here's how to  download RRB Group D Admit Card for phase 5 exam

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Once released, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the RRB Phase 5 admit cards

ALSO READ- SBI Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 5k posts, direct link here 

  • Visit the official site of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on for Phase 5 E-call letters
  • Enter the login details and submit
  • Your RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB Group D Phase 5 official notification  

Live Tv

RRB Recruitment 2022RRB Group D phase 5 E call letterRRB Group D phase 5 admit cardGovernment jobsrbcdg.gov.inrrb admit cardRRb official websiteRRB newsRRB hall ticketRRB Admit card 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022