RRB ADMIT CARD

RRB Group D Admit card 2022 releasing today at rrbcdg.gov.in, here's how to download

RRB Group D Admit Card will be soon available on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

RRB Group D Admit card 2022 releasing today at rrbcdg.gov.in, here's how to download

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB is likely to release the Group D Admit Card today, August 13, 2022. As per the exam schedule, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released today on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card for RRB Group D admit exams that are scheduled to be held from August 17, 2022. Candidates must note that RRB has already released the exam city slips have already been released.

Here's how to download RRB Group D Admit card

  1. Visit the official site of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit
  4. Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same 

The Group D admit card will be released RRB CBT Phase 1 for Level 1 posts in 7th CPC Matrix. ALSO READ- RRB NTPC typing skill test held on Aug 12 cancelled for shift-1, details here

