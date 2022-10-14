RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link to download here

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Group D answer key today, 14 October. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Grup D exam 2022 can now download the RRB Answer Key form the official website of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB has uploaded the link of the answer key along with the answer sheet and question paper of the online exam conducted from August to October 2022 for the post of Group D.

Here's how to Download RRB Group D Answer Key 2022

Visit the website of your regional RRB or rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download RRC Group D Answer Key - 'CEN-RRC-01/2019 (PayLevel-1 Posts) : CBT Objection Tracker Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys'

Login into your account using your details

RRB Group D Answer Key is available till 19 October 2022, for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the RRB Group D Answer key by raising objections from 15 October to 19 October 2022. Candidates will be required to Pay Rs 50 per question to submit their objection.