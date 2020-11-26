हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRB Group D

RRB Group D exam admit card to be released soon @rrbcdg.gov.in - Here's how to download online

 The admit for the RRB Group D examination will be released on the official website around 20 days before the exam. 

RRB Group D exam admit card to be released soon @rrbcdg.gov.in - Here&#039;s how to download online

The examination for recruitment of more than 1 lakh Group D posts Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be held from December 15. The admit for the RRB Group D examination will be released on the official website around 20 days before the exam. The admit card will be released on http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Eligible candidates should keep checking the official website regularly in order to get latest updates about the exam 

It is to be noted that applications for the recruitment of RRB NTPC and Group D posts were sought by the Indian Railway Recruitment Board in 2018. The exam  was to be held before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the exam was postponed due to the imposition of the election code of conduct.

The candidates will not be allowed to sit in RRB Group D without admit card and that's why it is necessary that the candidate should download the admit card from official website once it is released. 

Here's how to download RRB Group D exam admit card 

1. Log on to offical website rrbcdg.gov.in
2. Click on the admit card link on the website
3. Enter your personal details and press submit
4. RRB Group D admit card will come on the screen
5. Take a print out of the admit card for your future use

