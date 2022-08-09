RRB Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the information for RRB Group D 2022 Phase 1 exam city and date. Candidates can now check their Group D Phase 1 exam date and city on the official site of regional RRBs.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase 1: Here's how to check exam city and date

Candidates who want to check their exam city and date can follow these simple steps given below. Visit the official site of RRB accoeding to your region On the home page, click on RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link Enter the login details Submit, your exam city and date will be displayed on the screen. Download exam city and date and download the page.

The RRB Group D admit card for phase 1 will be available for candidates to download 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. The Phase 1 examination will be conducted from August 17 to August 25, 2022.