RRB Group D Phase 1 exam date and city slip released, direct link to download here
The RRB Group D admit card for phase 1 will be available for candidates to download 4 days prior to exam date, scroll down for direct link to download the exam city and date slip.
RRB Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the information for RRB Group D 2022 Phase 1 exam city and date. Candidates can now check their Group D Phase 1 exam date and city on the official site of regional RRBs.
RRB Group D 2022 Phase 1: Here's how to check exam city and date
- Candidates who want to check their exam city and date can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of RRB accoeding to your region
- On the home page, click on RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link
- Enter the login details
- Submit, your exam city and date will be displayed on the screen.
- Download exam city and date and download the page.
RRB Group D Phase 1 Exam Direct Link
The RRB Group D admit card for phase 1 will be available for candidates to download 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. The Phase 1 examination will be conducted from August 17 to August 25, 2022.
