RRB Group D Result 2022 Date: Railway recruitment board result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at rrbcdg.gov.in- Check details here

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce group D results (CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 level 1 posts) for the Computer Based Test (CBT) on or before December 24. Candidates who took the exam should begin checking RRB websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, for updates on group D results. The list of RRB websites may be found at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can also look at it down below. From August 17 to October 10, 2022, the RRB group D computer test was held in stages. “The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022,” as per the official notice.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Here’s how to check result

Go to the RRB website. The list is available on indianrailways.gov.in.

Look for a link that reads ‘CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 CBT result’.

If required, enter login details.

Submit and view result.

