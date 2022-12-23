RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Group D result 2022 on December 22, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the RRB Grop D exam 2022 can now check the list of selected candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on the official websites of regional RRBs.

Here's how to download the RRB Group D Results 2022

Candidates who appeared for the RRB Grop D exams 2022 can download the results from their respective RRB's official website or through the direct link given below

Visit the official website- rrbbhopal.gov.in or the preferred site of your regional RRB

Click on the ‘RRB Group D Result Link'

RRB Group D Result pdf will appear on the screen

Check for your roll number in the result PDF and download

Candidates must notice that this is not the final RRB group result but the selection for the Physical Efficiency Test which will be followed by the interview round.

RRB Group D Exam 2022 was conducted across the country in which 1.50 crores candidates appeared against 1,03,679 vacancies. The selection will be done inder Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.