RRB NTPC 2021 result declared, here's how to check

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board on Saturday (January 15) announced the results for the RRB NTPC examination 2021 for almost all the regions. The candidates who appeared for the first stage of the online exam can check their results on the official regional websites of RRB as per their respective regions.

Candidates who get shortlisted for CBT-1 will be allowed to appear for the second examination only if they qualify for the first round. The second round of the NTPC exam will be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions in the country.

Meanwhile, here’s a step by step to check RRB NTPC result on the website:

Visit the concerned regional website of Railway Recruitment Board

Go to the home page and click on the link ‘RRB NTPC Result 2021’

A PDF file will appear that can be downloaded using the candidate’s login credentials.

Download the file and check your result.

The Railway Recruitment Board also released a list of shortlisted candidates and the cuff of a list for the shortlisted candidates.

The board had invited applications to fill over 30 thousand vacancies in the department.

According to Railway notifications, the First Stage Computer Based Test was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

