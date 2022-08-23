NewsIndia
RRB NTPC ADMIT CARD 2022

RRB NTPC 2022 admit card issued for CBTST re-exam at rrbcdg.gov.in- Direct link here

RRB NTPC 2022 Admit Card 2022: RRB NTPC 2022 admit card has been released for CBTST (pay levels 2 & 5) on the respective regional websites, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RRB NTPC 2022 admit card issued for CBTST re-exam at rrbcdg.gov.in- Direct link here

RRB NTPC 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board issued the RRB NTPC CBTST admit card 2022 for re-examination (pay levels 2 & 5) online on the respective regional websites. Candidates must use their valid login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, to download the RRB NTPC admit card 2022. The RRB NTPC 2022 call letter contains vital information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, exam centre details, exam date, and test day rules.

As a result, candidates must double-check all of the information on the RRB NTPC 2022 admit card for CBTST (re-exam). ALSO READ: AP PGCET 2022 Exam dates announced on cets.apsche.gov.in- Check latest updates here

RRB NTPC 2022: Important Dates 

Events Dates
Release of RRB NTPC admit card 2022 for CBTST (pay levels 2 & 5) August 23, 2022
RRB NTPC 2022 re-exam date (CBTST) August 27, 2022

RRB NTPC 2022 admit card (CBTST): Here’s how to download

  • Open the respective regional official website of RRB.
  • Then, search and click on the link to download the E-call letter of RRB NTPC CBTST 2022 on 12th August (shift 1).
  • Enter the registration number and date of birth on the web page without any error.
  • Click on the login button to view the admit card on the screen.
  • Download the soft copy of the admit card as a pdf file and take one or two hard copies of the same.

Candidates must bring their RRB NTPC 2022 admit card as well as a valid picture ID to the test centre. Otherwise, they will be denied entry to the exam room. Candidates must ensure that their name and date of birth appear on both the E-call letter and the identity proof.



 

 

Live Tv

RRB NTPC admit card 2022rrb ntpc 2022 admit cardrrb ntpc admit card cbtst 2022rrb ntpc cbtst admit card 2022rrbcdg gov inrrb ntpc cbtst admit card download linkrrbmumbai gov in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure