RRB NTPC 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board issued the RRB NTPC CBTST admit card 2022 for re-examination (pay levels 2 & 5) online on the respective regional websites. Candidates must use their valid login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, to download the RRB NTPC admit card 2022. The RRB NTPC 2022 call letter contains vital information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, exam centre details, exam date, and test day rules.

As a result, candidates must double-check all of the information on the RRB NTPC 2022 admit card for CBTST (re-exam).

RRB NTPC 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Release of RRB NTPC admit card 2022 for CBTST (pay levels 2 & 5) August 23, 2022 RRB NTPC 2022 re-exam date (CBTST) August 27, 2022

RRB NTPC 2022 admit card (CBTST): Here’s how to download

Open the respective regional official website of RRB.

Then, search and click on the link to download the E-call letter of RRB NTPC CBTST 2022 on 12th August (shift 1).

Enter the registration number and date of birth on the web page without any error.

Click on the login button to view the admit card on the screen.

Download the soft copy of the admit card as a pdf file and take one or two hard copies of the same.

Candidates must bring their RRB NTPC 2022 admit card as well as a valid picture ID to the test centre. Otherwise, they will be denied entry to the exam room. Candidates must ensure that their name and date of birth appear on both the E-call letter and the identity proof.





