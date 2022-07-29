RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the NTPC Level 5 and 2 computer-based Typing test admit cards. Candidates shortlisted for the test can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB will conduct the NTPC levels 5 and 2 typing tests from August 12, 2022.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to download admit card

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the admit card link under notices, on the homepage

Enter your Registration Number, and date of birth

Click on Submit, your RRB NTPC typing test admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

The RRB NTPC CBAT-2 results for levels 5 and 2, were announced on July 18. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 35,208 posts for levels 5 and 2 including posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master etc.

ALSO READ- NATA 2022 Phase 3 registration ends TODAY- Here’s how to apply