RRB NTPC admit cards for typing test released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link to download here
RRB has released the admit cards for the NTPC Level 5 and 2 computer-based typing test which is scheduled to be held on August 12, 2022.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the NTPC Level 5 and 2 computer-based Typing test admit cards. Candidates shortlisted for the test can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB will conduct the NTPC levels 5 and 2 typing tests from August 12, 2022.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to download admit card
- Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link under notices, on the homepage
- Enter your Registration Number, and date of birth
- Click on Submit, your RRB NTPC typing test admit card will appear on the screen
- Check and download the admit card
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 Direct Link
The RRB NTPC CBAT-2 results for levels 5 and 2, were announced on July 18. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 35,208 posts for levels 5 and 2 including posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master etc.
