RRB NTPC final result dates OUT for levels 6, 5, 4, 3 & 2 at rrcdg.gov.in- Check date and time here

RRB NTPC: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC 2019) result dates today. RRB NTPC exam 2022 was conducted for various zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways for nearly 4 years to fill 35,208 vacancies. RRB NTPC result date for level 2, 3, 4 and 5 has been announced today on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB NTPC level 5 results will be declared in the third week of November. Level 3 and 4 results will be out on 4th and 2nd week of January 2023 respectively. Level 2 results will be announced on February 2nd week.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,” RRB said in the notification.

RRB NTPC recruitment process includes two stages of computer-based tests, typing skill test, document verification and medical examination. The RRB NTPC exam notification was released on February 28, 2019.

Candidates note that the revised results by 21 RRBs of 1st stage CBT from 30th March onwards. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for Pay Levels 6 and 4 were conducted on May 9, 2022 and May 10, 2022. The schedule has mentioned when were each RRB NTPC Level Exam was conducted. The NTPC exams are always conducted in computer-based test mode.