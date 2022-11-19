topStoriesenglish
RRB NTPC LEVEL 5

RRB NTPC Level 5 result DECLARED at rrbcdg.gov.in- Direct link to check cut off here

Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of cut-off for four different categories. RRB NTPC level 5 cut-off is available on the official website.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RRB NTPC level 5: Railway Recruitment Board has released the Cut-Off and marks for level 5. Candidates who took the examination can check the result and cut-off marks on the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.  A total of 1,189 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification. DV will commence from December 5, 2022 onwards. Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of cut-off for four different categories. RRB NTPC level 5 cut-off is available on the official website.

Direct link to check cut off

“Candidates bearing the roll numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification (DV) for the posts notified in pay level-5, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT, qualifying status in typing skill test and the priority for various posts in pay level-5 furnished by them in the online application,” read RRB’s official notification.

RRB NTPC level 5 result: Steps to download

Go to the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link “list of candidates shortlisted for pay level-5 posts” and “cut-off marks for shortlisting”
A PDF will be displayed on the screen
Check the list of selected candidates and date of document verification, other details
Download RRB NTPC level 5 result PDF for future reference

RRB NTPC result date for level 2, 3, 4 and 5 was announced on November 17. RRB NTPC Level 3 and 4 results will be out on 4th and 2nd week of January 2023 respectively. Level 2 results will be announced in February 2nd week. RRB NTPC exam 2022 was conducted for various zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways for nearly 4 years to fill 35,208 vacancies.

