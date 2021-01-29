RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit cards out, know how to download in 4 easy steps

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) phase three admit cards.

The candidates can visit the official website so as to get their admit card. It is to note that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam will take place from Sunday (January 31) to Friday (February 12).

A total of 28 lakh students are expected to take the RRB NTPC phase three exam. According to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), students will receive the necessary information regarding the third phase on their registered email address and phone number on the online application.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the NTPC exam for the vacancies of 35,208. The posts include Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

Get your RRB NTPC admit card

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of RRB (region-wise)

2. Find 'RRB NTPC admit card 2021' on the homepage and click on the link

3. Enter your login credentials with registration number and Date of Birth.

4. The admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out of the same.

