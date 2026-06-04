Rs 1.25 lakh crore defence boost: How new DFPDS-2026 rules empower India’s armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled the Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS-2026), a revamped framework that grants enhanced financial powers for revenue-related procurement worth more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore annually. Announcing the development on X, Singh congratulated the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces for receiving expanded financial authority under the new DFPDS-2026 framework.

He said the reforms would enable field commanders to make decisions more quickly, strengthen operational preparedness, and reduce reliance on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by encouraging greater research and development within the defence sector.

Calling it a significant step, the Defence Minister said the new delegation of powers would help speed up operational decision-making while also promoting innovation and indigenous capabilities in defence.

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I congratulate MoD and the Armed Forces on getting enhanced Financial Powers for Revenue related Procurement having annual value of more than Rs 1.25 Lakh crore under the new delegation of financial powers (DFPDS-2026).



This is a major initiative that will further empower the… pic.twitter.com/iC2lr0v3yb — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 4, 2026

Defence Minister further noted that the initiative would support the government's push for self-reliance, or ‘Atmanirbharta’, in defence manufacturing by creating more opportunities for private companies, including startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He also highlighted that the financial powers for executing works projects have been doubled, allowing infrastructure projects to be completed faster and on schedule.

According to an official release, the financial powers delegated for indigenisation and research and development within the military ecosystem have been increased twofold. The move is aimed at strengthening Aatmanirbharta in defence and reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers. The revised framework will facilitate revenue-route procurement exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore, in line with the current year's budgetary allocations.

The press release further added that special financial powers available to Army, Air Force, and Navy commanders have been significantly enhanced.

The overall ceiling for urgent operational requirements has also been doubled, providing greater flexibility in meeting critical needs.

Several new provisions have been adopted to encourage joint procurement by the armed services through a lead service model, with higher delegated powers than those available under normal procurement procedures.

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New Competent Financial Authorities have also been introduced to decentralise the procurement of goods and services.

The Ministry noted that financial powers were last revised in 2021. The latest update became necessary due to the expansion of force levels, rising operational and sustenance costs, and increased budgetary allocations. Combined with the revised Defence Procurement Manual issued in October 2025, the new financial delegation is expected to accelerate procurement processes and ensure the timely availability of resources required by the Armed Forces.

The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Controller General of Defence Accounts Anugraha Narayana Das, along with other senior officials.

(with ANI inputs)

