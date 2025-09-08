Rs 1 Crore Diamond-Studded Gold Kalash Theft: Accused Arrested By Delhi Police

In a big breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the man accused of stealing a diamond-studded gold kalash (ceremonial vessel) worth over Rs 1 crore from a religious event at the Red Fort.

Police confirmed the arrest on Monday and said more details will be shared after the questioning of the accused.

The theft happened during the Jain religious festival Das Lakshan Mahaparv, held at the 15 August Park in front of the Red Fort. The 10-day festival was attended by several dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police Investigation

According to the investigation and CCTV footage, the accused entered the venue dressed as a Jain monk. While ceremonies and greetings of leaders were going on, he quietly walked away with a bag that contained the 760-gram gold kalash, decorated with about 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, along with other valuables.

(Also Read: Caught On Camera: Rs 1 Crore Gold, Diamond Urn Stolen From Red Fort Grounds During Jain Ritual | VIDEO)

The stolen kalash belonged to Delhi businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain. Jain said the artifact had been in his family for generations. “This is from my father’s time. It weighs around 900 grams in total and is worth about Rs 1 crore today. I hope the police will recover it soon as promised,” he said.

Jain added that the theft took place around 9:26 a.m., when Om Birla and other dignitaries were on stage taking blessings from Jain saints. “The entire incident is recorded in CCTV footage and police logs,” he added.

Police sources said the suspect’s actions were clearly captured on camera, which helped them identify and arrest him quickly. The accused will be presented in court soon, and officials are confident the stolen item will be recovered soon.

(With inputs of IANS)