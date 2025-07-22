Advertisement
DRUG SMUGGLING CASE

Rs 1 Crore Heroin Bust In Rajasthan, One Held In Major Crackdown

In a breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, the Hanumangarh Police in Rajasthan have seized 268.6 grams of heroin (commonly known as chitta) valued at approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market. 

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Rs 1 Crore Heroin Bust In Rajasthan, One Held In Major Crackdown Image (IANS)

The operation, carried out by Sangaria Police, led to the arrest of a drug smuggler from Punjab.

A district-wide campaign is being carried out to combat drug smuggling, illegal weapons, gambling, betting, and other unlawful activities. The recent action is part of this intensified drive. 

"All officers have been instructed to take strict action in their respective jurisdictions to prevent drug smuggling, illegal narcotics, illegal weapons, gambling, betting, illegal businesses and property-related crimes in the district. This action is part of this comprehensive campaign," said SP.

The Sangaria Police team made the arrest while patrolling in the Rohi Indragarh area. Acting on suspicion, they apprehended a man identified as Sanju Kumar alias Sanjay Nayak (22), son of Mahendra, a resident of Satirwala village under Khuikheda Police Station, Fazilka district, Punjab. Upon search, 268.6 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Janesh Tanwar and Circle Officer Karn Singh, and led by SHO Amar Singh. 

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Sangaria Police Station. Further investigation is being conducted by Tibbi Police Station SHO Hansraj Luna.

Sub Inspector Pramod Singh, along with Constables Mandeep Singh, Manoj Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, and Driver Constable Deendayal, played key roles in the operation. 

Constables Saheb Ram and Devkaran from the District Special Team Hanumangarh also contributed significantly to the success of the raid. 

 

