Rs 1,000 For A Tea? NRI’s Viral Rant On Rising Prices In India Sparks Outrage

Mumbai: A Dubai-based Indian travel vlogger and radio presenter, Parikshit Balochi, has stirred a lively debate on social media after sharing his shock at India’s soaring cost of living.

His Instagram video, where he recounted being charged a staggering ₹1,000 for a cup of tea at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, has quickly gone viral, crossing half a million views and sparking conversations across platforms.

Balochi, who frequently travels between the UAE and India, said he never expected to feel financially strained in his home country. “As an NRI, I never expected to feel poor in India,” he remarked in the viral clip.

“How can converting dirhams to rupees give me a shock? It used to be the opposite.”

With one UAE dirham currently valued at around ₹23.83, he admitted the experience was eye-opening, suggesting that even those earning in stronger foreign currencies are no longer immune to India’s rising expenses.

Traditionally, NRIs have enjoyed a currency advantage, finding India far more affordable compared to their lives abroad.

But Balochi’s comments highlight a shifting reality, where skyrocketing costs in metro cities are beginning to mirror if not exceed those in global hubs like Dubai.

His candid rant resonated with thousands of viewers. Several NRIs and locals shared their own experiences of being stunned by India’s inflated prices.

“Every time I visit Bombay, I’m shocked it’s as expensive as Dubai, sometimes more,” one user commented. Another added, “Finally, someone said it. I always feel ‘gareeb’ when I come back to India.”

The discussion has opened up broader concerns about India’s cost of living, especially in metropolitan cities where basic expenses from dining to housing have sharply increased.

While some argue that the prices Balochi encountered reflect luxury lifestyle choices, others insist it mirrors the growing financial strain even middle-class families face daily.

For many, his viral outburst is more than just about a pricey cup of tea it has become a symbol of how urban inflation is reshaping the way people, both locals and NRIs, view affordability in India.